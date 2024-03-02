Next Article

The new Chromecast dongle bears the codename "YTD"

Google might introduce new Chromecast model at I/O: Report

Mar 02, 2024

What's the story Google might be developing a new Chromecast with Google TV, according to a recent Google Home app update that has revealed a mysterious device codenamed "YTD." The discovery was made by 9to5Google during an APK teardown, which helps predict upcoming features based on work-in-progress code. The "YTD" device is treated like a Chromecast with Google TV, as opposed to other third-party devices, hinting at a potential new Chromecast in the works. However, details and the release date remain unknown.

Scenario

YTD listed alongside existing HD and 4K models

The Google Home app's internal list of Google Cast-compatible devices includes "YTD" alongside the existing HD and 4K models of Chromecast with Google TV. This implies that "YTD" could be a new Chromecast device under development by Google. It's worth noting that earlier last year, another device with the codename "YTC" appeared in the app's code, explicitly referred to as a "Chromecast with Google TV," but it never materialized.

Expectations

Chromecast with Google TV devices offer revamped user experience

Chromecast with Google TV devices boot Google TV, an updated version of Android TV. Previous Chromecast models required a phone/tablet to control or cast content. However, Chromecast with Google TV devices come with a remote and a user interface that allows users to browse/play content from various apps and services, similar to other streaming devices. A new Chromecast device with enhanced features would be highly welcome since it has been years since the Chromecast received an upgrade.

Previous discovery

Another Chromecast device was discovered last year

Interestingly, a next-gen Chromecast with Google TV device, marked as codename "YTC," was discovered in January 2023. The "YTC" device was speculated to be the high-end Chromecast consumers have been waiting for, with improved storage and AV1 codec support for more enhanced streams. The HD variant launched in 2022, while the 4K iteration rolled out in 2020, which didn't have enough storage capacity and only allowed users to use about half of the advertised 8GB.

Facts

Google I/O event could reveal more information

With Google's annual I/O event coming up soon, there is a possibility that more information about the alleged "YTD" Chromecast dongle and "YTC" device will be revealed. Additionally, a new Chromecast remote with a mysterious star button and redesigned layout was found in an Android 14 beta in September 2023. As of now, there is still too little information available to determine the exact nature of these new Chromecast devices.