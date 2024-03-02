Next Article

The new rockets will boost China's capability to launch satellite constellations

China to introduce new Long March rockets in 2024

By Akash Pandey 08:10 pm Mar 02, 202408:10 pm

What's the story China is reportedly gearing up to unveil several new Long March rockets this year, broadening its space launch capabilities. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Science (CASC), a state-owned space and defense agency, will oversee test flights for these rockets through two major rocket-making academies. The CASC aims to launch around 100 missions in 2024, with 70 conducted by the CASC itself and the remaining by the commercial launch service providers in the country.

Launch #1

Long March 6C to carry 2,000kg of payloads

Among the new rockets is Long March 6C, a variant of Long March 6A, China's sole rocket employing a liquid propellant core alongside solid-fueled side boosters. Its launch is scheduled from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China, expected sometime in the first half of 2024. Measuring approximately 43 meters in length, the Long March 6C is equipped with three liquid oxygen-kerosene engines. It is designated for launch missions carrying payloads of up to 2,000 kilograms.

Launch #2

Long March 12 can bear up to 10,000kg

Preparations are also underway for a more potent Long March 12 rocket. This model is capable of carrying up to 10,000 kilograms of payloads to a low Earth orbit (LEO) or 6,000 kilograms to Sun-synchronous orbits. It will be China's inaugural launch vehicle boasting a diameter of 3.8 meters, facilitating overland transportation via rail. Long March 12 is set to take off from a commercial launch facility near China's coastal Wenchang spaceport this year.

Future plans

Modified Long March 8 and more

The CASC also plans to launch a modified version of its new Long March 8 rocket this year. The rocket will be used for multi-satellite, commercial, and rideshare missions, launching from Wenchang's commercial spaceport. The CASC is also working on the super heavy-lift Long March 9 and Long March 10 rockets for bigger space infrastructure and crewed lunar missions, respectively.