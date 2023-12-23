SpaceX Falcon 9 breaks reusability record with its 19th launch

By Akash Pandey 01:43 pm Dec 23, 202301:43 pm

SpaceX has already carried out over 90 orbital missions in 2023 but failed to hit Musk's target of 100

SpaceX has achieved a new milestone in rocket reusability by launching yet another set of 23 Starlink internet satellites into orbit using its Falcon 9 rocket. This was the 19th liftoff for this specific Falcon 9 first stage, surpassing the company's previous record of 18 flights set just last month. The launch took place from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station earlier today.

First stage landed about 8.5 minutes post lift-off

The Falcon 9's first stage made a successful return to Earth for the 19th time, landing on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean, about 8.5 minutes after launch. Meanwhile, the upper stage continued its journey, carrying the 23 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit (LEO), where they were deployed around 65.5 minutes after lift-off.

Elon Musk-owned company has ambitious reusability goals

SpaceX's founder and CEO Elon Musk believes that rocket reusability is essential for achieving ambitious space exploration goals, such as colonizing Mars and reducing spaceflight costs. In 2023 alone, SpaceX has launched over 90 orbital missions, with most of them focused on expanding its Starlink broadband constellation, which now consists of nearly 5,200 operational satellites. This record-breaking launch highlights SpaceX's dedication to advancing space exploration through innovative technology and reusable rockets.