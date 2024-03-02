Next Article

The API is currently in beta, and wider rollout could come by June-end

Meta begins testing Threads API with third-party developers

By Akash Pandey 06:49 pm Mar 02, 2024

What's the story Meta has kicked off the testing phase for its Threads API, inviting a select group of third-party developers to participate, according to Meta engineer Jesse Chen. The API, which could be available to everyone by the end of June, aims to make it easier for users to publish content on Threads from various services. This move might draw in more publishers and power users who depend on third-party software for posts and analytics.

In the works

Companies participating in beta testing

The first batch of companies testing the Threads API includes social media management platforms like Sprinklr, Hootsuite, Social News Desk, and Sprout Social. Meta is also teaming up with the live video platform Grabyo and the tech news aggregator Techmeme. While the main focus of the API is content publishing, Chen mentioned plans to "enable reply moderation and insights capabilities" in the future.

Scenario

Instagram head's concerns and potential benefits

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has previously shared concerns about a dedicated API for Threads, saying it might lead to "a lot more publisher content and not much more creator content." Mosseri also stated he didn't want to "amplify news on the platform." However, with 130M users, Threads is becoming a strong alternative to other platforms. Providing professional-level tools through an API could entice publishers and brands to post more content on Threads and might even support interoperability with the fediverse.