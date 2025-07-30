Diddy seeks $50 million bond ahead of sentencing; find out

Sean "Diddy" Combs 's legal team has asked the judge presiding over his trial to grant him release on a $50 million bond before his October 3 sentencing. This request comes after a jury found the hip-hop mogul not guilty of the most serious charges he faced earlier this month. The defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, cited dangerous conditions at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center in the court filing. He noted that defendants with similar prostitution-related convictions were typically released before their sentencing.

Legal arguments 'Should not be jail for his conduct...' As per The Guardian, Agnifilo said, "Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct." "He may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend." The US Attorney's Office in Manhattan, which filed the charges, declined to comment on this development. However, prosecutors have previously insisted that Combs remains a flight risk.

Acquittal details Jury found Combs not guilty On July 2, a jury acquitted Combs of three serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, that could have resulted in life imprisonment. However, he was found guilty on two lesser counts related to the transportation of individuals for prostitution. Each conviction carries a maximum penalty of 10 years, though federal sentencing guidelines recommend a significantly lower sentence.

Release denial Judge previously denied Combs's request for release US District Judge Arun Subramanian initially denied Combs's request for release immediately after the verdict. The judge cited the ample evidence of violent acts committed by Combs during the trial as a reason for his decision. Despite this, Agnifilo argued that it was unusual for Combs to be prosecuted on prostitution-related offenses since he wasn't financially profiting from these acts.