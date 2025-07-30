Diddy seeks $50 million bond ahead of sentencing; find out
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs's legal team has asked the judge presiding over his trial to grant him release on a $50 million bond before his October 3 sentencing. This request comes after a jury found the hip-hop mogul not guilty of the most serious charges he faced earlier this month. The defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, cited dangerous conditions at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center in the court filing. He noted that defendants with similar prostitution-related convictions were typically released before their sentencing.
Legal arguments
'Should not be jail for his conduct...'
As per The Guardian, Agnifilo said, "Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct." "He may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend." The US Attorney's Office in Manhattan, which filed the charges, declined to comment on this development. However, prosecutors have previously insisted that Combs remains a flight risk.
Acquittal details
Jury found Combs not guilty
On July 2, a jury acquitted Combs of three serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, that could have resulted in life imprisonment. However, he was found guilty on two lesser counts related to the transportation of individuals for prostitution. Each conviction carries a maximum penalty of 10 years, though federal sentencing guidelines recommend a significantly lower sentence.
Release denial
Judge previously denied Combs's request for release
US District Judge Arun Subramanian initially denied Combs's request for release immediately after the verdict. The judge cited the ample evidence of violent acts committed by Combs during the trial as a reason for his decision. Despite this, Agnifilo argued that it was unusual for Combs to be prosecuted on prostitution-related offenses since he wasn't financially profiting from these acts.
Detention details
Lawyers express safety concerns for Combs
Combs's lawyers also argued that his detention at the MDC since September 2024 should be considered an "exceptional circumstance" warranting his release. They claimed there have been fights in his unit and expressed concerns for his safety. A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which operates the MDC, stated that they are continually working to improve conditions at all their institutions, including MDC.