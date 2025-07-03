Why Diddy was denied bail despite acquittal in trafficking charges
What's the story
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was denied bail after being found guilty of prostitution charges in a high-profile federal sex crimes trial. He was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Judge Arun Subramanian ruled on Wednesday that the 55-year-old will remain in custody until his sentencing on October 3. The decision came after Combs's defense team requested his immediate release on a $1 million bond co-signed by family members.
Bail denial
Judge cites 'danger to any person' for denying bail
Judge Subramanian cited the defense's failure to prove that Combs poses "no danger to any person" as a reason for denying bail. The judge referred to an alleged act of violence against a woman in June 2024, after Combs was already under investigation. "You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here," Judge Subramanian told Combs's lawyers during the hearing.
Defense argument
Defense proposed conditions for his release
Combs's attorneys argued that he is not a flight risk and has shown "trustworthiness and cooperation" throughout the government's prosecution. They proposed conditions for his release, including restricting travel to Florida, California, and New York only. The defense also suggested that Combs would surrender his passport and undergo regular drug testing. Despite these arguments, Judge Subramanian denied the bail request, citing public safety concerns.
Trial outcome
Combs convicted on 2 counts; dodging 3 other charges
In the trial, the jury found Combs not guilty of two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering charge but convicted him on two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He could face a maximum of 20 years for these charges — 10 years for each count. His defense team noted that the "sentencing guidelines" for his Mann Act convictions would land him a prison term of 21 to 27 months, or about two years.
Opposition
Cassie Ventura also opposed Combs's bond request
The prosecution's star witness, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, Combs's ex-girlfriend, also opposed his bond request. Her lawyer submitted a letter to the judge asking him to deny Combs bail, fearing he could pose a danger to her or others. The prosecution had called 34 witnesses over 29 days of testimony to portray Combs as the leader of an expansive business empire used for committing several crimes.
Civil suits
Mogul faces several civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct
Despite the conclusion of the criminal trial, Combs still faces several civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct. He has consistently denied wrongdoing. The allegations in these civil cases include forcing women into performing in highly orchestrated sex acts with male sex workers and raping Ventura toward the end of their 11-year relationship. Ventura testified about these incidents during the trial.