Why Diddy was denied bail despite acquittal in trafficking charges  

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was denied bail after being found guilty of prostitution charges in a high-profile federal sex crimes trial. He was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Judge Arun Subramanian ruled on Wednesday that the 55-year-old will remain in custody until his sentencing on October 3. The decision came after Combs's defense team requested his immediate release on a $1 million bond co-signed by family members.

Bail denial Judge cites 'danger to any person' for denying bail Judge Subramanian cited the defense's failure to prove that Combs poses "no danger to any person" as a reason for denying bail. The judge referred to an alleged act of violence against a woman in June 2024, after Combs was already under investigation. "You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here," Judge Subramanian told Combs's lawyers during the hearing.

Defense argument Defense proposed conditions for his release Combs's attorneys argued that he is not a flight risk and has shown "trustworthiness and cooperation" throughout the government's prosecution. They proposed conditions for his release, including restricting travel to Florida, California, and New York only. The defense also suggested that Combs would surrender his passport and undergo regular drug testing. Despite these arguments, Judge Subramanian denied the bail request, citing public safety concerns.

Trial outcome Combs convicted on 2 counts; dodging 3 other charges In the trial, the jury found Combs not guilty of two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering charge but convicted him on two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He could face a maximum of 20 years for these charges — 10 years for each count. His defense team noted that the "sentencing guidelines" for his Mann Act convictions would land him a prison term of 21 to 27 months, or about two years.

Opposition Cassie Ventura also opposed Combs's bond request The prosecution's star witness, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, Combs's ex-girlfriend, also opposed his bond request. Her lawyer submitted a letter to the judge asking him to deny Combs bail, fearing he could pose a danger to her or others. The prosecution had called 34 witnesses over 29 days of testimony to portray Combs as the leader of an expansive business empire used for committing several crimes.