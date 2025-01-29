What's the story

US-based aerospace start-up, Boom, has successfully broken the sound barrier with its XB-1 demonstrator jet.

The historic event occurred on Tuesday during a test flight from the Mojave Air & Space Port in California.

Notably, this is the first time a civil supersonic jet made in America has shattered the sound barrier.

The flight was piloted by Tristan "Geppetto" Brandenburg, Boom Supersonic's chief test pilot.