Is your VPN app trustworthy? Google's new badge will tell
What's the story
Google Play has introduced a new feature that will display verification badges on approved Virtual Private Network (VPN) apps.
This initiative aims to "highlight apps that prioritize user privacy and safety," according to a recent announcement by Google.
The badge will be visible on the app's details page as well as in search results, indicating compliance with specific standards set by the tech giant.
Badge requirements
Eligibility criteria for verification badges
To qualify for the verification badge, VPN apps have to fulfill a number of conditions. They need to undergo a Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2 validation, which evaluates an app's security.
They should also have at least 10,000 installs and 250 reviews, and be listed on Google Play for a minimum of three months.
Submitting user data collection information and participating in independent security reviews are also part of the eligibility criteria.
Badge significance
Enhancing app's credibility
Google has made it clear that although other factors could play a role in the evaluation process, meeting these criteria "significantly increase[s]" the chances of a VPN app getting a verified badge.
The move comes at a time when several users are downloading VPNs to access apps like TikTok, which is not available on Google Play or Apple's App Store as of now.
Notably, VPN apps from Nord, hide.me, and Aloha have already received this verification badge.
Security efforts
Google's commitment to transparency and security
The addition of verification badges for VPNs is another step from Google to make the Play Store more transparent and secure.
The company had previously introduced privacy labels in 2022, followed by a badge showing if an app had undergone an independent security review.
All these efforts are aimed at helping users make informed choices about the apps they download and use.