What's the story

A recent discovery has unearthed two critical vulnerabilities in Apple's custom-made chips, as reported by ArsTechnica.

The flaws could potentially expose sensitive user data including credit card details, location information, and other sensitive details from Apple Safari and Google Chrome browsers.

The affected chips are those used in Macs, iPhones, and iPads. The vulnerabilities specifically affect the CPUs of later generations of Apple A- and M-series chipsets, making them vulnerable to side channel attacks.