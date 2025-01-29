What's the story

X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, is preparing to launch its payment platform, X Money, later this year.

The announcement was made by Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of the company. She said that Visa will be their first partner in this endeavor.

The new service promises "secure + instant funding to your X Wallet via Visa Direct," said Yaccarino.

The feature will allow users to make peer-to-peer transactions and quickly transfer money into their linked bank accounts.