After Walmart, Meta ends programs aimed at diversifying workforce
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has opted to dismantle its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. It joins other corporate giants such as Ford, McDonald's and Walmart in scrapping such policies.
The move comes in light of the changing "legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts" in the US.
This was revealed in an internal memo sent to employees by Janelle Gale, Meta's Vice President of Human Resources.
Program overhaul
Meta to replace DEI programs with bias-mitigating strategies
In the memo, Gale revealed that Meta will replace its DEI programs with strategies that emphasize fair and consistent practices.
These new measures aim to reduce bias for all individuals, regardless of their background.
The company also plans to discontinue its "diverse slate approach" to recruitment and pause efforts to "source business suppliers from diverse-owned enterprises."
Legal shifts
Gale cites US Supreme Court decisions as influencing factor
Gale's memo also cited recent US Supreme Court decisions, marking a shift in how courts will interpret DEI.
She said the term 'DEI' has become controversial as some view it as suggesting preferential treatment for certain groups over others.
This perception has led to Meta's decision to dissolve its DEI programs and implement new bias-mitigating strategies.
Policy shifts
Meta's recent policy changes and appointments
Notably, the decision to dissolve the DEI programs comes after Meta recently appointed Joel Kaplan, a policy chief who is known for his closeness to US President-elect Donald Trump.
The company has also announced plans to replace third-party fact-checking with a 'Community Notes' system similar to Elon Musk's X.
Meta has also revised its Hateful Conduct Policy, and plans to move its moderation teams from California to Texas over "bias."