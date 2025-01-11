What's the story

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has opted to dismantle its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. It joins other corporate giants such as Ford, McDonald's and Walmart in scrapping such policies.

The move comes in light of the changing "legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts" in the US.

This was revealed in an internal memo sent to employees by Janelle Gale, Meta's Vice President of Human Resources.