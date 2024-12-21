Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite their ongoing feud, Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI, recognizes Elon Musk's early contributions to the company and labels him a "legendary entrepreneur".

Altman suggests Musk's hostility could be due to competition and his desire for control over OpenAI.

Altman and Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015

Elon Musk is a 'bully' but 'legendary entrepreneur': Sam Altman

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:09 am Dec 21, 202410:09 am

What's the story OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called Elon Musk a "bully" in a new interview with The Free Press. He characterized their relationship as "complicated," after Musk left the company they co-founded in 2018. Altman also implied that the high-profile feud between Musk and his former company has turned into a "sideshow."

Ongoing conflict

Musk's legal battle and criticism of OpenAI

Musk is a vocal critic of OpenAI and Altman, even refiling a lawsuit in August claiming he was "deceived" into founding the company with Altman and Greg Brockman. He also tried to stop OpenAI's transition to a for-profit model, which the company responded to by releasing emails which suggested that Musk himself advocated for such a structure during his tenure there.

Entrepreneurial impact

Acknowledging Musk's contributions despite conflicts

Despite the ongoing conflict, Altman has acknowledged Musk's contributions to OpenAI's early development, and called him a "legendary entrepreneur." He also emphasized Musk's penchant for bullying and public feuds at a recent New York Times event. This includes his spats with other high-profile personalities like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

Power struggle

Altman suggests Musk's hostility stems from competition

Altman suggested Musk's animosity could stem from OpenAI's success and his own leadership of a competing AI company, xAI. He thinks Musk's behavior is driven by a desire for control, saying, "Everything we're doing, I believe Elon would be happy about if he were in control of OpenAI." He also claimed Musk departed because he believed OpenAI was meant to fail and because he wouldn't have "total control over the company."

Political influence

Altman confident Musk won't misuse political power

Responding to concerns over Musk's potential influence in the second Donald Trump administration in the US, Altman assured that Musk wouldn't abuse his political power against enemies. "I think there are people who will really be a jerk on Twitter who will still not abuse the system of the country," he said.