Musk's Neuralink gets approval for brain-implant trial using robotic arm

What's the story Elon Musk's brain-chip start-up Neuralink has been approved to start a new feasibility trial, using its brain implant and an investigational assistive robotic arm. The company announced the news through a post on social media platform X. The main goal of this revolutionary research is to evaluate the safety and initial impact of the implant on quadriplegic patients.

PRIME study: A closer look at Neuralink's ongoing research

The feasibility trial is part of Neuralink's ongoing PRIME study, which seeks to assess the safety of its wireless brain-computer interface (BCI) and surgical robot. The company plans to choose participants for this new trial from those already taking part in the PRIME study. However, further details about the feasibility trial are yet to be disclosed by both Neuralink and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Neuralink's expansion into Canada

Along with US-based trials, Neuralink has also taken its research overseas. The company recently received Health Canada's approval to conduct a trial of its device in the country. This means Canadian neurosurgeons, working with Neuralink, can recruit six patients with paralysis for their study.

A promising tool for paralysis patients

Neuralink's brain implant has already yielded promising results in the US. Two patients have successfully received the device, with one even demonstrating its potential by using it to play video games, browse the web, post on social media, and move a cursor on his laptop. The second trial patient has also reported positive experiences with the device while playing video games, and learning to design 3D objects.