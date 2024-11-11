Musk's Starlink internet service may be available in India soon
Elon Musk's satellite broadband company, Starlink, has made major headway in its license application process in India. The company has agreed to abide by the government's data localization and security requirements. The development comes amid speculations of Musk's potential role in the upcoming US administration under President-elect Donald Trump. As per Moneycontrol, this could give Starlink's planned satellite internet operations in India an added push.
Starlink commits to Indian security guidelines
In recent talks with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), Starlink has "in principle" agreed to follow these guidelines. This commitment is a key step toward obtaining a satellite broadband services license or Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) license. However, the company is yet to formally submit its agreement to meet these conditions. The GMPCS license is a first step toward setting up satellite internet by obtaining a trial spectrum at a nominal application fee.
Data localization and interception
As per the security guidelines, a satellite communications company operating in India is required to store all data within the country. This is a prerequisite for the grant of license by DoT. Further, Starlink may also have to show how intelligence agencies can intercept data if required. These conditions are part of the government's efforts to ensure national security while facilitating technological advancements in telecommunications.
Starlink's license application progresses with IN-SPACe
Starlink applied for a GMPCS license in October 2022 and sought authorization from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), the space regulator. The application with IN-SPACe has also progressed, with further details sought for final approval. IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka confirmed that they are seeking details from Starlink as part of their ongoing evaluation process.
TRAI to finalize spectrum allocation rules by December-end
Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is still consulting stakeholders to finalize the methodology for allocating and pricing spectrum for satellite services. The satellite broadband services in India will start only when the government sets pricing and spectrum allocation rules. This can only happen after TRAI releases its recommendations, which are likely to be finalized by the end of December.
Indian telecom operators demand level playing field
A fierce competition is brewing between Indian private telecom operators — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea — and global satellite communication players like Starlink and Amazon. At the center of this clash is the way satellite spectrum, which is critical for offering broadband services from space, is allocated and priced. Last week, all three Indian private telcos' representatives stressed on a level playing field during an open house session.