Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's Starlink is inching closer to providing satellite internet service in India, having agreed to follow local data storage and security guidelines.

The company's license application is progressing with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), while the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is finalizing rules for spectrum allocation.

This move has stirred competition among local telecom giants and global players like Starlink and Amazon over satellite spectrum allocation and pricing.

Starlink has agreed to abide by India's security requirements

Musk's Starlink internet service may be available in India soon

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:19 pm Nov 11, 202401:19 pm

What's the story Elon Musk's satellite broadband company, Starlink, has made major headway in its license application process in India. The company has agreed to abide by the government's data localization and security requirements. The development comes amid speculations of Musk's potential role in the upcoming US administration under President-elect Donald Trump. As per Moneycontrol, this could give Starlink's planned satellite internet operations in India an added push.

Compliance commitment

Starlink commits to Indian security guidelines

In recent talks with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), Starlink has "in principle" agreed to follow these guidelines. This commitment is a key step toward obtaining a satellite broadband services license or Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) license. However, the company is yet to formally submit its agreement to meet these conditions. The GMPCS license is a first step toward setting up satellite internet by obtaining a trial spectrum at a nominal application fee.

Security prerequisites

Data localization and interception

As per the security guidelines, a satellite communications company operating in India is required to store all data within the country. This is a prerequisite for the grant of license by DoT. Further, Starlink may also have to show how intelligence agencies can intercept data if required. These conditions are part of the government's efforts to ensure national security while facilitating technological advancements in telecommunications.

Application advancement

Starlink's license application progresses with IN-SPACe

Starlink applied for a GMPCS license in October 2022 and sought authorization from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), the space regulator. The application with IN-SPACe has also progressed, with further details sought for final approval. IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka confirmed that they are seeking details from Starlink as part of their ongoing evaluation process.

Spectrum allocation

TRAI to finalize spectrum allocation rules by December-end

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is still consulting stakeholders to finalize the methodology for allocating and pricing spectrum for satellite services. The satellite broadband services in India will start only when the government sets pricing and spectrum allocation rules. This can only happen after TRAI releases its recommendations, which are likely to be finalized by the end of December.

Market competition

Indian telecom operators demand level playing field

A fierce competition is brewing between Indian private telecom operators — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea — and global satellite communication players like Starlink and Amazon. At the center of this clash is the way satellite spectrum, which is critical for offering broadband services from space, is allocated and priced. Last week, all three Indian private telcos' representatives stressed on a level playing field during an open house session.