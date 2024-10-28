Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk believes he can cut the US budget by $2 trillion, a third of the current federal spending.

Amidst political donations and potential conflicts of interest due to his companies' federal contracts, Musk's proposal contrasts with President Biden and Vice President Harris's plans to expand services and increase taxes on the wealthy.

Meanwhile, Trump's tax cuts and deregulation efforts aim to boost domestic manufacturing, despite economists' warnings about potential deficits and increased household expenses. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Musk spoke at a Trump rally

Elon Musk says he can slash US budget by $2T

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:11 am Oct 28, 202410:11 am

What's the story Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has claimed that he can slash the US federal budget by $2 trillion. Speaking at a Donald Trump rally in New York's Madison Square Garden, he stressed that if Trump becomes president, the government will cut back on spending. "Your money is being wasted," Musk said, adding, "We're going to get the government off your back and out of your pocket book."

Budget reduction

Musk's proposed budget cut represents significant federal spending

The proposed $2 trillion cut would amount to nearly one-third of the current federal spending. The Treasury Department reported that the federal government spent $6.75 trillion in fiscal year 2024. Asked about possible cuts from the budget under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Musk confidently replied, "Well, I think we can do at least $2 trillion, yeah."

Political contributions

Musk's political donations and potential conflict of interest

Having donated at least $132 million to support Trump and other Republicans in 2024, Musk is among the top political donors this cycle. His involvement goes beyond donations. He has appeared on stage with Trump and held independent rallies. However, critics argue Musk leading a new initiative called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could be a conflict of interest as his firms, Tesla and SpaceX, have significant federal contracts and benefit from government spending.

Tax plans

Trump's tax proposals and economists' warnings

While Trump has spoken about reducing federal debt, he hasn't mentioned which programs he would cut. His campaign is littered with tax cuts for different voter groups, with economists cautioning these cuts could balloon the deficit. On Sunday, Trump unveiled a tax credit proposal for family caregivers but didn't offer funding details. His tax proposals target different groups including tipped workers and senior citizens.

Deregulation plans

Harris's tax proposals and Trump's deregulation efforts

Harris has proposed expanding Medicare for home care services and increasing tax credits for parents, planning to offset these by raising taxes on wealthy households and corporations. Meanwhile, Trump promised deregulation efforts and tax cuts to boost domestic manufacturing. He aims to lower the corporate tax rate to 15% from 21% and impose tariffs on imports from both allies and adversaries, despite economists' caution that tariffs may not cover his tax cut costs and could raise expenses for US households.