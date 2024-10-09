Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's X is back in Brazil after a month-long ban due to non-compliance with court orders.

The ban, part of a larger dispute involving Musk, was lifted after X paid fines and hired local representation, but a banking error delayed the reinstatement.

Despite the court's order, the unblocking process is complex, involving coordination with 20,000 ISPs, meaning X's services may not be immediately available to all users.

X has complied with all necessary requirements

Elon Musk's X returns to Brazil after month-long ban

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:51 am Oct 09, 202411:51 am

What's the story The Brazilian Supreme Court has lifted a month-long ban on social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk. Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the national telecommunications agency, Anatel, to restore access to the platform within 24 hours. The decision comes after X complied with all necessary requirements for the resumption of its operations in the country.

Implementation

Unblocking process requires coordination with ISPs

Notably, the unblocking of X is a complicated process. Anatel will have to coordinate with some 20,000 different internet service providers (ISPs) across Brazil. The timeline for removing restrictions will also vary depending on the system each ISP uses. This means that despite the court's order, X's services may not be immediately available to all users in the country.

Ban background

Ban was a result of non-compliance with court orders

The ban on X was imposed on August 30, after the platform failed to comply with court orders to block certain popular accounts in Brazil. Earlier, X had removed its legal representative from the country, which led to further complications. The company was given five days by Justice de Moraes to prevent any Brazilian user from accessing its services.

Company response

X expresses commitment to free speech and law

In response to the ban being lifted, X's Global Government Affairs account said, "X is proud to return to Brazil. Giving tens of millions of Brazilians access to our indispensable platform was paramount throughout this entire process." "We will continue to defend freedom of speech, within the boundaries of the law, everywhere we operate."

Reinstatement delay

Reinstatement delayed due to banking error

X could have been reinstated sooner, but a banking error delayed the process. The company paid its fines last week and sought permission to resume operations. However, the court told X that it had transferred funds to an incorrect bank, resulting in a few more days of delay as the funds were moved to the right institution.

Dispute details

X's ban part of a larger dispute involving Musk

The ban on X was part of a broader tussle between Musk and Justice de Moraes. The feud reached a boiling point when Moraes blocked the social network at the end of August after Musk flouted Brazilian regulations. In protest against orders to remove certain profiles allegedly threatening Brazil's democracy, Musk shut X's office in Brazil. The top court then banned the platform for not complying with local laws requiring it to have a local representative.

Fines imposed

X faced daily fines and penalties for non-compliance

In the weeks after the ban, Moraes slapped fines on other Musk-owned companies, including satellite-internet provider Starlink. He even threatened further penalties for not complying with court orders. However, in late September, Musk surprised many by complying with these demands and hiring lawyers to represent X in Brazil. This came after threats of a daily fine of five million reais on X if it continued to violate the ban.