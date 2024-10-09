Summarize Simplifying... In short Google has integrated SpotHero into its Maps and Search features, allowing users to reserve parking spots directly within these platforms.

Google Maps and Search now let you reserve parking spots

By Mudit Dube 11:20 am Oct 09, 202411:20 am

What's the story Google has rolled out a new feature that will allow drivers to locate and book parking spaces directly from its platforms. The service comes from the integration of SpotHero, an online platform for booking parking spots, into Google Maps and Search. When a user looks for parking on either of these apps, they will see a "Book Online" button if the lot is available via SpotHero.

User experience

Seamless booking process and advanced features

With the new feature, you can complete the entire booking process right within Google Maps or Search, without having to switch between different apps or browsers. As soon as you hit the "Book Online" button, you'll be redirected to SpotHero's website where you can pay for your reserved spot securely. SpotHero even offers an option for advance bookings by filtering according to date and time.

Expansion

SpotHero's integration and availability

Google has been testing the integration of SpotHero with a limited number of users since April. Now, as of today, the feature is available for all users. However, its availability may vary depending on the location as SpotHero currently covers 8,000 spots in 300 cities across US and Canada. Notable locations where users can use SpotHero to secure parking include Madison Square Garden and SAP Center.

Partnerships

SpotHero's integration with other platforms

SpotHero has been slowly integrating its services into other major platforms. For instance, Lyft has been providing SpotHero integration since 2022 and more recently, the service was also integrated into Apple Maps. This latest collaboration with Google is part of the tech giant's ongoing efforts to keep its Maps and Search tools relevant in an increasingly competitive market.