Summarize Simplifying... In short SpaceX is gearing up for a groundbreaking Starship launch on October 13, aiming to return the Super Heavy to its launch pad for the first time.

However, the launch is pending FAA approval, with SpaceX refuting FAA's claims of permit violations and challenging its November timeline.

This launch is crucial for NASA's Artemis 3 mission, which plans to land astronauts on the moon by 2026 using the Starship.

The last successful Starship mission was conducted in June

SpaceX plans Starship launch on October 13, awaits FAA approval

By Mudit Dube 11:11 am Oct 09, 202411:11 am

What's the story SpaceX has announced plans to conduct the fifth launch of its Starship megarocket as early as October 13. However, this hinges on receiving the necessary regulatory approval from the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA). The space authority had previously indicated that the flight test would likely be postponed until November. The last successful Starship mission was conducted in June, where both the rocket and its Super Heavy first-stage booster were safely returned to Earth at sea.

Ambitious goal

SpaceX aims for first-ever Super Heavy return to launch pad

The upcoming mission will mark a new milestone in space exploration. For the first time ever, SpaceX plans to return the Super Heavy to its launch pad. This ambitious feat will include a mid-air booster catch by the launch tower's "chopstick" arms. The company confirmed these plans in a post on X, saying "Starship's fifth flight test is preparing to launch as soon as October 13, pending regulatory approval."

Regulatory hurdles

SpaceX challenges FAA's timeline and permit allegations

Even though the FAA estimated that the fifth integrated flight test (IFT-5) wouldn't be cleared "before late November 2024," SpaceX has not slowed down its preparations for the upcoming launch. The company has been busy with preflight checkouts and propellant load tests in the past month. In response to the FAA's timeline, SpaceX published a post on its website titled "Starships Are Meant to Fly," arguing that the November timeline is "driven by superfluous environmental analysis."

Permit dispute

SpaceX refutes FAA's permit allegations

SpaceX has also disputed FAA's claim that it didn't operate under the right permits. The company said, "At no time did SpaceX operate the deflector without a permit," adding that "[the Environmental Protection Agency] has agreed that nothing about the operation...needs to change." This disagreement highlights an ongoing regulatory challenge between SpaceX and FAA, as they navigate the complexities of space exploration regulations.

Artemis mission

NASA's stake in SpaceX's Starship development

NASA is particularly interested in the development of SpaceX's Starship, as it has been contracted for the Artemis 3 mission to land astronauts on the moon by 2026. Since June 2023, NASA officials have raised concerns about Starship's availability for the mission. To get NASA's nod, Starship will have to pass strict qualification standards and complete a few flights, including an uncrewed mission to the lunar surface and back.