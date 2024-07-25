ISRO astronauts to receive NASA training for upcoming ISS stay
Two astronauts from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are set to commence training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, early next month. The astronauts were selected from a pool of four test pilots from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the country's ambitious Gaganyaan program. Their training will encompass simulations, emergency preparedness, and understanding the systems of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
ISRO-NASA collaboration announced during PM Modi's US visit
The collaboration between ISRO and NASA was announced during PM Narendra Modi's state visit to the US in June 2023. US President Joe Biden emphasized the significance of this partnership in propelling space exploration and fortifying ties between the two nations. The mission is slated for launch no earlier than October 2024, and will be concluded as part of the Axiom-4 mission.
Historic mission to ISS planned
Under this mission, selected astronauts are expected to spend approximately two weeks aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This mission, organized by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA, will see the astronauts travel to the ISS aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule. This will be a significant achievement for India as it marks the first time an Indian astronaut will visit the ISS.
ISRO Chairman highlights importance of collaboration
Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming training and mission. He emphasized that this collaboration is crucial for enhancing India's capabilities in human spaceflight and preparing for future missions under the Gaganyaan program. This Gaganyaan mission aims to launch a crewed spacecraft into Earth's orbit and return it safely, marking India's first human spaceflight mission.
Astronauts's training and selection for Gaganyaan
In February this year, Modi revealed names of four vyomnauts (astronauts), chosen for Gaganyaan. The team includes Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Wing Commander Shubanshu Shukla, Group Captain Angad Prathap, and Group Captain Ajit Krishnan of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The astronauts received basic training at Moscow's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center before being shortlisted for the space mission. ISRO is developing new technologies in engineering and human-centric systems at its Astronaut Training Centre in Bengaluru.