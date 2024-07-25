In short Simplifying... In short In a historic collaboration, ISRO astronauts are set to receive NASA training for a two-week stay at the International Space Station (ISS) in October 2024.

The mission, part of the Axiom-4 project, will mark the first time an Indian astronaut visits the ISS.

The astronauts, selected for the Gaganyaan mission, have already undergone basic training in Moscow and are part of India's first human spaceflight mission. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

This training will also help ISRO prepare for Gaganyaan mission

ISRO astronauts to receive NASA training for upcoming ISS stay

By Akash Pandey 11:54 am Jul 25, 202411:54 am

What's the story Two astronauts from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are set to commence training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, early next month. The astronauts were selected from a pool of four test pilots from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the country's ambitious Gaganyaan program. Their training will encompass simulations, emergency preparedness, and understanding the systems of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Partnership announcement

ISRO-NASA collaboration announced during PM Modi's US visit

The collaboration between ISRO and NASA was announced during PM Narendra Modi's state visit to the US in June 2023. US President Joe Biden emphasized the significance of this partnership in propelling space exploration and fortifying ties between the two nations. The mission is slated for launch no earlier than October 2024, and will be concluded as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

Mission details

Historic mission to ISS planned

Under this mission, selected astronauts are expected to spend approximately two weeks aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This mission, organized by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA, will see the astronauts travel to the ISS aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule. This will be a significant achievement for India as it marks the first time an Indian astronaut will visit the ISS.

Chairman's statement

ISRO Chairman highlights importance of collaboration

Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming training and mission. He emphasized that this collaboration is crucial for enhancing India's capabilities in human spaceflight and preparing for future missions under the Gaganyaan program. This Gaganyaan mission aims to launch a crewed spacecraft into Earth's orbit and return it safely, marking India's first human spaceflight mission.

Training details

Astronauts's training and selection for Gaganyaan

In February this year, Modi revealed names of four vyomnauts (astronauts), chosen for Gaganyaan. The team includes Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Wing Commander Shubanshu Shukla, Group Captain Angad Prathap, and Group Captain Ajit Krishnan of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The astronauts received basic training at Moscow's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center before being shortlisted for the space mission. ISRO is developing new technologies in engineering and human-centric systems at its Astronaut Training Centre in Bengaluru.