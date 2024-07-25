Microsoft introduces AI summaries in Bing search amid Google's retreat
Microsoft is pushing the boundaries of its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with the introduction of Bing generative search. This new feature offers AI-generated responses as the top result for user queries. The tool utilizes AI to create an overview statement in response to search inquiries, linking back to primary sources used for generating the answer. Microsoft's move comes at a time when Google has curtailed its AI Overviews feature in search results due to concerns about inaccuracies in AI-generated content.
Bing generative search: A cautious rollout
Microsoft is taking a measured approach to the deployment of its Bing generative search feature. The company stated, "We are slowly rolling this out and will take our time, garner feedback, test and learn, and work to create a great experience before making this more broadly available." Google launched a similar search tool called AI Overview earlier in the year. However, due to backlash over incorrect and potentially dangerous AI-generated answers, the tech giant has scaled back the feature.
Microsoft's assurance to web publishers
Despite concerns about AI-generated overviews affecting web traffic for publishers, Microsoft insists it developed generative search without intending to harm web publishers' business. The company maintains that it is "maintaining the number of clicks to websites" and closely monitoring how generative search impacts traffic to publishers. However, no statistics have been provided by Microsoft to support these claims at this time.
Bing generative search is not a news replacement
Microsoft emphasizes that the Bing generative search is not intended to replace actual news. Instead, the company aims to "fulfill the intent of the user's query more effectively." The new tool also includes a section of related information, providing users with additional resources such as videos relevant to their search queries. After these AI-generated results, the usual list of search hits will be displayed.