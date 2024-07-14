In short Simplifying... In short Chromebook's split-screen feature enhances multitasking by allowing users to view two apps or tabs simultaneously.

This can be activated by using the Maximize button, dragging and dropping windows, keyboard shortcuts, or through the overview menu.

Split-screen feature boosts productivity

Stop juggling windows! Use Chromebook's split-screen hacks for multitasking

12:32 pm Jul 14, 2024

What's the story The split-screen mode enables users to view and use two apps or windows side by side simultaneously. Chromebooks, powered by Google's ChromeOS, are renowned for their productivity-boosting features. They offer three different split-screen layouts: 'Split,' 'Partial,' and 'Float.' The 'Split' layout displays two windows side-by-side with equal sizes. The 'Partial' layout also positions windows side by side but allows for varying window sizes. Lastly, the 'Float' layout places one app in a small window in front of all other windows.

Activation process

Activating split-screen mode on your Chromebook

Open a Chrome window or an app on your Chromebook. To activate the split-screen feature, use the Maximize button located in the upper-right corner of the window. Hovering over this button triggers an animation that displays available layouts. Users can then select their desired layout and click on the side where they want their window to be, repeating this process for another window or app if needed.

Another method

Setting up split-screen using drag and drop

Chromebook users can also set up a split-screen by dragging and dropping their window to the desired location. After opening a new Chrome tab or app window, users can move their cursor to the menu bar (the top of the window) and use their trackpad to drag the window to their preferred side of the screen. A preview highlight shows where the window will snap into place.

Keyboard shortcuts

Keyboard shortcuts for Chromebook's productivity feature

For users who prefer keyboard shortcuts, pressing "Alt + [" will snap the window to the left side of the screen, while "Alt + ]" will snap it to the right. This feature allows users to view two apps or tabs simultaneously without lifting their fingers from the keyboard, enhancing productivity and ease of use on their Chromebook.

Overview menu

Using ChromeOS's dedicated overview menu

ChromeOS features a dedicated overview menu, akin to those found in Windows 10, Windows 11, and Mac. This menu allows users to quickly view opened apps and tabs and resize an app window to half of the screen. To activate this feature, users can press the show window button on their Chromebook keyboard, or swipe up on the touchpad using a three-finger gesture.

Touchscreen use

Utilizing split-screen mode on touchscreen Chromebooks

For Chromebook models with touchscreen capabilities, the split-screen mode can be used in tablet mode. By swiping up and holding from the bottom, users can launch the overview menu. They can then tap and hold a window and drag it to their desired side of the screen. The size of split windows can be adjusted by touching and holding the divider bar between two apps and dragging it left or right.