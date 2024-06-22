In brief Simplifying... In brief Google is launching a new profile system that will make user reviews public by default, but users can opt for privacy through profile settings.

However, individual reviews will still be visible.

This feature, which excludes Google Maps reviews, aims to consolidate reviews of various media like movies and TV shows, making them more accessible and useful. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Users will also have the option to add social links to their profile

Google to make user reviews public under new profile system

By Akash Pandey 06:39 pm Jun 22, 202406:39 pm

What's the story Google will start rolling out public, searchable "profiles" in Search, starting on June 24. These profiles will compile user reviews and search notes related to movies and TV shows. The feature was first revealed in May. Google briefly explained this new feature at profile.google.com, stating that users' notes and media reviews for books, movies, video games, and albums will appear on these profiles. Users will also have the option to add social links to their profile page for further personalization.

Privacy concerns

They are public by default

All profiles are public by default. However, Google will allow you to make your profile private. Simply head to profile.google.com, tap on the three-dot menu adjacent to your profile name, select "Profile Options," and enable "Profile Privacy" toggle. However, this does not conceal the individual reviews themselves. According to Google, the profiles make it easier for people to view and manage their reviews of things like movies and TV shows in one place and make reviews more helpful for others.

Information

Profiles exclude Maps reviews

Despite the broad range of media reviews included in these profiles, reviews from Google Maps will not be featured. Google started testing review profiles in the US and India last year. Now, this feature is set to be available globally.