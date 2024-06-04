Next Article

Google tests 'Auto Dark Mode' on iOS: How it works

What's the story Google has unveiled an innovative feature, "Auto Dark Mode," in its Search Labs for the Google app on iOS. This feature automatically converts websites to dark mode, providing a consistent browsing experience irrespective of the website being visited. The Google app on iPhone, functioning similarly to a browser with its own tab system, now includes this experimental feature.

Activating and disabling 'Auto Dark Mode' on iOS

Users can activate the Auto Dark Mode by clicking on the beaker icon in the top-left corner of the Google app. For those who prefer to disable this feature for specific websites, a new sun icon in the address bar allows them to revert back to the site's original theme. However, Google has stated that "the quality of conversion to dark mode may vary" and it doesn't apply to sites with a native dark theme.

'Auto Dark Mode' exclusive to iOS, part of larger experiment

Currently, the Auto Dark Mode feature is only accessible on the iOS version of the Google app and not available for Android devices. This new addition is part of a broader range of experiments under Google Search Labs, which also includes "Talk to a Live Representative," "Notes on Search," and AI tools for browsing. These features were highlighted at the I/O 2024 event as part of Google's ongoing efforts to enhance user interaction and experience.