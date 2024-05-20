Google invites Pixel users to participate in Android 15 survey
Google has initiated a feedback survey for Pixel users to collect their views on the new features and changes introduced in Android 15 Beta 2. To participate, users are required to confirm their build (AP31.240426.022) and device, with the Pixel 8a being newly eligible this round. The survey focuses on user satisfaction across 13 key factors including stability, performance, battery life, and more.
Survey seeks user satisfaction ratings
The survey prompts participants to rate their satisfaction across various aspects such as device temperature, camera quality, Bluetooth functionality, call quality, messaging experience, Wi-Fi, and data connectivity. It also covers app experience, authentication methods like face or fingerprint recognition, and charging options. Google is particularly interested in finding out if users would recommend Android 15 Beta 2 in its present state to friends and family.
Android 15 Beta 2 survey allows users to highlight issues
Participants are asked to rate their overall satisfaction with the software experience on a scale of 1-5, and compare it to the previous build on their device. The survey enables users to pinpoint their top issue area from a list of 15 options, including Audio Experience and System User Interface. They can provide further details about any problems encountered, concluding with a rating of Android Beta Program Satisfaction from 1-5.