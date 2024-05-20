Next Article

The survey focuses on user satisfaction across 13 key factors

Google invites Pixel users to participate in Android 15 survey

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:55 pm May 20, 202405:55 pm

What's the story Google has initiated a feedback survey for Pixel users to collect their views on the new features and changes introduced in Android 15 Beta 2. To participate, users are required to confirm their build (AP31.240426.022) and device, with the Pixel 8a being newly eligible this round. The survey focuses on user satisfaction across 13 key factors including stability, performance, battery life, and more.

Rating system

Survey seeks user satisfaction ratings

The survey prompts participants to rate their satisfaction across various aspects such as device temperature, camera quality, Bluetooth functionality, call quality, messaging experience, Wi-Fi, and data connectivity. It also covers app experience, authentication methods like face or fingerprint recognition, and charging options. Google is particularly interested in finding out if users would recommend Android 15 Beta 2 in its present state to friends and family.

Problem reporting

Android 15 Beta 2 survey allows users to highlight issues

Participants are asked to rate their overall satisfaction with the software experience on a scale of 1-5, and compare it to the previous build on their device. The survey enables users to pinpoint their top issue area from a list of 15 options, including Audio Experience and System User Interface. They can provide further details about any problems encountered, concluding with a rating of Android Beta Program Satisfaction from 1-5.