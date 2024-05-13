Next Article

Google cites lack of security updates on older Android versions as the reason for this change

Google Wallet to stop working on these Android, WearOS devices

By Akash Pandey 11:23 am May 13, 202411:23 am

What's the story Google's widely used digital wallet app, Google Wallet, is set to cease support for older devices operating on certain versions of Android and Wear OS. This decision comes in response to the rapid progression of technology that often leaves outdated hardware incapable of supporting newer software. Google has updated its support document advising users to upgrade their devices or stop using Google Wallet by June 10.

App requirements

Minimum requirements for service usage

Google has specified that the digital wallet app will now require Android 9 or higher on phones and Wear OS 2.x or higher on smartwatches. This change is primarily driven by security concerns. "To help keep Wallet features such as tap to pay transactions more secure, we must be able to send security updates to your device," said Google. The lack of security updates for Android versions below 9 has prompted this decision.

Procedure

Check your device's software version

You can easily locate the Android version, security update level, and Google Play system level of your device. Simply access the Settings app, scroll down near the bottom, and select either "About phone" or "About tablet," then tap on "Android version." From there, you can find all the needed details. You can also check for updates as well. Open Settings, tap System, and then Software update.