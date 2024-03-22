Next Article

The developer preview officially confirms that satellite messaging is coming

Android 15 will support satellite-based messaging and boost security

By Akash Pandey 05:09 pm Mar 22, 202405:09 pm

What's the story Google has rolled out its second developer preview for Android 15, packed with a plethora of new features and enhancements. A key highlight is the support for satellite connectivity, which is set to enhance the performance of pre-installed RCS applications. According to Google's press release, this latest preview allows the apps "to use satellite connectivity for sending and receiving messages." The Android 15 public beta releases should be available for testing between April and July.

Added benefits

Update boosts user experience and security

The updated developer preview tackles several issues that have been a thorn in the side for Android users. It equips apps with a better understanding of why certain services may not be available when devices are connected via satellite, thereby improving user experience and addressing security concerns. Moreover, it brings in support for screen recording detection in apps, allowing them to alert users if their activity is being recorded.

What's more?

It enhances contactless payments and language recognition

The developer preview introduces improvements to contactless payments, bolstering the reliability of one-tap payments through NFC-enabled apps for seamless and efficient transactions. It also fine-tunes multi-language audio recognition, a feature initially launched in Android 14, to ensure no words are missed when users switch between languages. These updates aim to deliver a more fluid user experience across various functionalities.

Insights

The preview improves flip phone and audio experience

Developers now have greater control over small cover screens on flip phones, enabling more interactive usage. In terms of audio experience, the new developer preview adheres to the CTA-2075 loudness standard to prevent inconsistent volume levels when users switch between different content types.

Facts

Lastly, it enhances PDF features in apps

Google has implemented "substantial improvements" to PDF features in apps, including support for password-protected files, form editing, searching, annotations, and selection with the copy. These enhancements are designed to make interaction with PDFs via apps more user-friendly and efficient. The latest update is part of Google's ongoing commitment to enhance the overall functionality and user experience of Android devices.