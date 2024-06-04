Next Article

Privacy complaints filed against Microsoft 365 Education

Microsoft under fire for privacy concerns over education software

By Mudit Dube 12:36 pm Jun 04, 202412:36 pm

What's the story Microsoft, the American tech behemoth, is facing two complaints lodged by privacy advocacy group NOYB with Austria's privacy watchdog. The complaints revolve around Microsoft's online education software suite, Microsoft 365 Education. This software has seen a significant increase in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic as schools transitioned to remote learning and students became digital learners.

GDPR violation

NOYB alleges Microsoft shifting data responsibility

The first complaint by NOYB alleges that Microsoft is shifting its data controller responsibilities under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to schools. De Graaf, a lawyer for NOYB, stated, "Under the current system that Microsoft is imposing on schools, your school would have to audit Microsoft or give them instructions on how to process pupils' data." She added that this was an attempt by Microsoft to distance itself from responsibility for children's data.

Cookie concerns

Second complaint targets Microsoft's tracking cookies

The second complaint by NOYB focuses on the tracking cookies installed in Microsoft 365 Education software. These cookies are utilized by advertisers to track users. Mikolasch, another lawyer for NOYB, expressed concern over this practice, stating, "Our analysis of the data flows is very worrying. Microsoft 365 Education appears to track users regardless of their age." He warned that this could potentially affect hundreds of thousands of students across the EU and EEA.