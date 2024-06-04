Next Article

The feature allows sharing of pictures, GIFs, videos via status updates

WhatsApp update brings status sharing option to Mac devices

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:20 pm Jun 04, 202412:20 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has launched a new update, version 24.11.73, via the TestFlight beta program, introducing a feature that enables users to share status updates directly from the desktop app. This functionality was earlier unavailable on the Mac app, and was first introduced in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.1.4 update. The feature allows sharing of pictures, GIFs, videos, text, and voice messages via status updates, using any linked mobile device.

Testing phase

Beta testers experience new facility

The status sharing feature is currently available to a select group of beta testers, and is expected to be accessible to more users in the near future. This discovery was made during the recent WhatsApp beta for Mac 24.11.73 update on the TestFlight app. Prior to this, Mac users could only view status updates but were unable to post them directly from their desktops.

User convenience

WhatsApp enhances desktop experience with new feature

The new feature aligns the desktop experience with the mobile version, allowing users to handle their status updates, directly from their Macs. This update is particularly beneficial for those who spend a lot of time on their desktops, as it eliminates the requirement to switch between devices when sharing updates. Furthermore, users can share status updates sans relying on their mobile device being switched on or connected to the internet.