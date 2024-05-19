Next Article

New hues will enhance the aesthetic appeal of Google hardware

Google Pixel 9 series leak reveals wallpapers and color variants

By Akash Pandey 10:43 am May 19, 202410:43 am

What's the story Google, having recently unveiled the mid-range Pixel 8a at its annual I/O event, is still several months away from the official launch of its next flagship series, the Pixel 9. Despite this timeline, a series of leaks have surfaced revealing significant details about these upcoming phones. The most recent leak from Android Authority offers a preview of the device-exclusive wallpapers and potential hardware colors, that Google is likely to include with the new phone series.

Design confirmation

Wallpapers and potential versions

Google is recognized for including unique wallpapers with each new handset, which usually remain exclusive to that device for a certain period. However, the recently acquired wallpapers for the Pixel 9 series don't have much variation for the models, but there's certainly a dark and light version of each image. You can download the wallpapers and utilize them on your device right away.

Color options

Color variants for the upcoming series

The leaked color palette for the Pixel 9 series includes familiar Obsidian and Porcelain hues, along with new Jade and Peony shades. The larger 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL models are expected to feature a new Rose tone, in addition to Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain colors. Interestingly, there is no orange option this time around. The upcoming version of Google's Pixel Fold (or Pixel 9 Pro Fold) is also expected to be available in Obsidian and Porcelain colors.