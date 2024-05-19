Next Article

The 'Audio Emoji' feature is a Pixel-only capability

Google's 'Audio Emoji' feature now accessible on Pixel phones

By Akash Pandey 10:39 am May 19, 202410:39 am

What's the story Google's innovative Audio Emoji feature, initially launched with the Pixel 8a, is now widely available in the Phone app on Google smartphones. As of May 18, this expressive feature has been rolled out in stable form with version 129 of Phone by Google. Users can verify its presence by placing a call or navigating to Settings > Audio Emoji.

Expressive calling

A new way to express emotions?

The Audio Emoji feature, initially introduced to beta channel users, is now spotted on all Pixel (8 and Fold) handsets running the Phone by Google preview (version 129). This feature, available both in the US and abroad, allows users to express emotions with fun sounds during calls. However, it does not appear on non-Google phones. The calling screen displays a card stating "Explore new ways to make calling memorable."

Sound selection

Six sounds represented by emojis

Google's Audio Emoji feature includes six sounds, each represented by an emoji with accompanying animations. These sounds include Clapping Hands for applause, Face with Tears of Joy for laughter, Party Popper for cheering, Crying Face for a trombone sound, Pile of Poo for farting, and Drum for a 'Ba Dum Tss's sound effect. Google advertises this feature as "making your phone calls more expressive and engaging than before."

User control

Accessing and managing the feature

Users can access the Audio Emoji feature from either the calling screen or from the three-dot "More" menu. To remove the buttons from your Pixel, navigate to the in-app Phone Settings > Audio Emoji.