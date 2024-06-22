Spotify launches new affordable Premium plan but without audiobooks
Spotify has introduced a new paid plan, priced at $10.99 per month, specifically for users who do not require access to audiobooks. This plan includes all the music benefits of Spotify, such as ad-free playback, but excludes any monthly audiobook listening time. The introduction of this new Basic plan allows customers to opt for the previous price of $10.99 per month if they do not wish to use the audiobook feature.
Spotify's basic plan now matches Apple Music's pricing
The new Basic plan brings Spotify's base music subscription service in line with Apple Music's $10.99 per month fee, eliminating the previous $1 price difference between the two services. Prior to this, Spotify had raised its base price from $10.99 to $11.99 earlier this month, in an effort to "bring users the best experience," offering ad-free music playback and 15 hours of audiobook.
Other Spotify plans remain unchanged
Spotify has confirmed that the prices of its other subscription plans remain unchanged. The Duo plan continues to be priced at $16.99, while the Family plan is still available for $19.99 per month. Spotify also maintains a $9.99 per month plan that includes 15 hours of audiobook listening along with ad-supported music, providing options for diverse user preferences.