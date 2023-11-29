Spotify Wrapped 2023 offers 'Sound Town' facility: How it works

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:05 pm Nov 29, 202308:05 pm



Spotify has unveiled its Wrapped 2023, giving users a rundown of their top artists, podcasts, and songs for the year. This year's Wrapped goes beyond the usual stats by introducing a "sound town" system. It pairs users with a city that shares similar music preferences based on their listening habits. This fun addition sets Spotify apart from competitors like Apple Music Replay and YouTube Music's seasonal/annual Recap breakdowns.

New additions to Spotify Wrapped

In addition to the "sound town" feature, Spotify Wrapped 2023 presents a "me in 2023" facility. It connects users' listening patterns to one of 12 characters designed by the platform. They include Vampire, Alchemist, Cyclops, Time Traveller, Luminary, Mastermind, Roboticist, Shapeshifter, Collector, Fanatic, Hunter, and Hypnotist. For instance, the Luminary character represents a taste for light, upbeat music, while the Alchemist character signifies users who create more playlists than others.

Wrapped is now also offered on the web

Wrapped also showcases the peak listening month for each user's top five artists and displays top genres as ingredients in a creatively designed sandwich. For the first time, Wrapped is offered on the web in addition to the apps.

Wrapped experience for artists and podcasters

Spotify Wrapped doesn't forget about artists and podcasters, as it compiles their most popular content of the year. To celebrate Wrapped, Spotify is hosting listening parties where artists like Ava Max, JVKE, and Chelsea Cutler, can engage with fans, stream their top tracks, sell merchandise, and more. Plus, during the first week of Wrapped data availability, Spotify's AI DJ will guide users through their Wrapped stats and offer commentary on favorite artists, genres, songs, and more.

What about India?

In India, Bollywood music is the most streamed genre in 2023, followed by Punjabi Pop and Tamil Pop. Arijit Singh emerged as the most streamed artist for the third consecutive year and occupied the 12th spot worldwide. The most-streamed song here was Maan Meri Jaan by King and Saurabh Lokhande with over 275 million streams. In 2023, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is the highest-streamed podcast on Spotify in India.