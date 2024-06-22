Microsoft to incorporate Phone Link into Windows 11 Start Menu
Microsoft has announced plans to integrate its connectivity tool, Phone Link, directly into the Windows 11 Start Menu. This feature will allow users to view their phone's status and access key tools without manually opening the Phone Link app. For instance, the integration will streamline tasks such as sending text messages through Phone Link, which will now be accessible more swiftly via the Start Menu.
Direct access to phone's recent activities
Microsoft further revealed that the new feature will enable users to access recent activities from their phone directly through the Start Menu. The company stated that users will be able to access their "phone messages, calls, and photos directly from Start, ensuring you never miss an important update or moment." Additionally, users can continue their latest activities from their phone, all of which will be seamlessly integrated into their Start Menu experience.
The new feature is limited to Android
Currently, the new feature is only compatible with Android phones. However, Microsoft has plans to introduce support for iOS devices at a later date. The feature is being tested in beta using Phone Link version 1.24052.124.0 and Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3790, but Microsoft has not yet provided a specific timeline for when it will be available to all users.