While currently only compatible with Android, Microsoft plans to extend this feature to iOS devices in the future.

Microsoft to incorporate Phone Link into Windows 11 Start Menu

By Akash Pandey 06:10 pm Jun 22, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Microsoft has announced plans to integrate its connectivity tool, Phone Link, directly into the Windows 11 Start Menu. This feature will allow users to view their phone's status and access key tools without manually opening the Phone Link app. For instance, the integration will streamline tasks such as sending text messages through Phone Link, which will now be accessible more swiftly via the Start Menu.

Microsoft further revealed that the new feature will enable users to access recent activities from their phone directly through the Start Menu. The company stated that users will be able to access their "phone messages, calls, and photos directly from Start, ensuring you never miss an important update or moment." Additionally, users can continue their latest activities from their phone, all of which will be seamlessly integrated into their Start Menu experience.

The new feature is limited to Android

Currently, the new feature is only compatible with Android phones. However, Microsoft has plans to introduce support for iOS devices at a later date. The feature is being tested in beta using Phone Link version 1.24052.124.0 and Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3790, but Microsoft has not yet provided a specific timeline for when it will be available to all users.