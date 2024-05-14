Next Article

Microsoft rolls out AI-driven app for streamlining office days

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:39 pm May 14, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Microsoft has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered application, Microsoft Places, aimed at assisting businesses in managing their in-office days more efficiently. The app is a response to the growing trend of hybrid and flexible work models post-COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to employees spending less time in traditional office settings. Microsoft Places seeks to improve coordination among colleagues using Outlook and Microsoft Teams.

Motivation

A solution for empty office desks

The Corporate Vice President of AI at Work for Microsoft, Jared Spataro, shared the inspiration behind the app in a blog post. He stated, "When employees get to the office, they don't want to be greeted by a sea of empty desks — they want face-time with their manager and the coworkers they collaborate with most frequently." Spataro further added that, "with Places, you can more easily coordinate across coworkers and spaces in the office."

Features

Enhancing office coordination and planning

Microsoft Places comprises a dedicated location plan section where users can set, share their office days, and view when their colleagues will be in the office. Managers can designate priority days for in-office plannings, ensuring everyone is aware of important events or team days. This location data is then integrated into Outlook calendars.

Compatible

Microsoft Places to integrate with AI assistant Copilot

Later this year, Microsoft plans to incorporate the functionality of Microsoft Places into Copilot. Users will be able to ask the AI assistant for suggestions on which days to go into the office, based on factors such as in-person meetings, coworker schedules, and team events. "You will be able to ask Copilot to adjust your schedule based on this information — changing your work location to the office on recommended days and rescheduling in-person meetings," Spataro added.

Usage

Facilitating room booking and desk sharing

The app will also include a finder feature for booking meeting rooms or shareable desks. This feature will be accessible through Outlook, and will send reminders if users forget to book a room or desk for their in-office days. The end-to-end booking experience will also be offered through Copilot later this year.

Integration

Microsoft Places to be integrated with other Microsoft 365 apps

Microsoft Places will also integrate with other Microsoft 365 apps. For instance, if you're working in Teams, you'll see colleagues marked as nearby if they're also in the office. You can use the @nearby feature to notify others who are in the office, regarding an impromptu conversation or to arrange lunch.

Analytics

Microsoft Places to provide space analytics feature

Later this year, Microsoft will provide real estate employees access to a space analytics facility of Microsoft Places. This feature will show how widely a building is used, and which days are most popular with employees. IT administrators will also be able to better manage/adapt spaces, and improve shared huddle rooms, as well as meeting rooms.