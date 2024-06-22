In brief Simplifying... In brief OnePlus is set to revolutionize smartphone battery life with its new "Glacier Battery".

This technology, debuting in the upcoming Ace 3 Pro, promises to retain 80% capacity after four years and supports 100W fast charging, juicing up the hefty 6,100mAh battery from 1% to 100% in just 36 minutes.

OnePlus is promising longer-lasting batteries with its new technology

What's the story OnePlus has pledged to enhance battery longevity in its upcoming devices. The company is developing a new technology called "Glacier Battery," which promises superior efficiency, durability, and energy density compared to existing solutions. The details of this innovative battery solution were revealed by the phone maker through a series of posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

"Glacier Battery" promises enhanced performance

The "Glacier Battery" is engineered to maintain at least 80% of its original capacity after four years of regular use, which would be an improvement over the industry average of 800 charging cycles. OnePlus has also confirmed the battery capacity of 6,100mAh for its forthcoming Ace 3 Pro model. The new battery technology is expected to be introduced in the Ace 3 Pro, which is scheduled for launch next week.

New battery will support 100W charging

The Glacier Battery, weighing just 14gm, boasts an impressive energy density of 763Wh/L. It also supports 100W fast charging, allowing the substantial 6,100mAh pack to charge from 1% to 100% in a mere 36 minutes. This feature is expected to significantly enhance charging experience.