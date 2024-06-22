OnePlus's future smartphones to offer good battery health for 4-years
OnePlus has pledged to enhance battery longevity in its upcoming devices. The company is developing a new technology called "Glacier Battery," which promises superior efficiency, durability, and energy density compared to existing solutions. The details of this innovative battery solution were revealed by the phone maker through a series of posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.
"Glacier Battery" promises enhanced performance
The "Glacier Battery" is engineered to maintain at least 80% of its original capacity after four years of regular use, which would be an improvement over the industry average of 800 charging cycles. OnePlus has also confirmed the battery capacity of 6,100mAh for its forthcoming Ace 3 Pro model. The new battery technology is expected to be introduced in the Ace 3 Pro, which is scheduled for launch next week.
New battery will support 100W charging
The Glacier Battery, weighing just 14gm, boasts an impressive energy density of 763Wh/L. It also supports 100W fast charging, allowing the substantial 6,100mAh pack to charge from 1% to 100% in a mere 36 minutes. This feature is expected to significantly enhance charging experience.