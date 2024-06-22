In brief Simplifying... In brief The Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra, set to launch in India, boasts a dual screen setup with a 3.6-inch cover display and a larger 6.9-inch foldable inner screen.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, it offers 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone features 50MP primary and telephoto cameras, a 32MP inner camera, and supports several AI features like Adaptive Stabilisation and AI Magic Canvas.

Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra could be priced around ₹1 lakh

Amazon microsite confirms Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra's India arrival

By Akash Pandey 05:09 pm Jun 22, 202405:09 pm

What's the story Motorola might launch its RAZR 50 Ultra in India, following its upcoming debut in China. A microsite, spotted by MySmartPrice, reveals that the device will be available via Amazon. Although the Amazon microsite's content isn't directly related to the upcoming foldable, the webpage is listed under "Motorola razr 50 Ultra" category in Electronics. The same text appears at the top of the page next to the search bar, suggesting that the handset will debut in India and sell via Amazon.

AI capabilities

AI features teased for the foldable phone

The microsite also lists several artificial intelligence (AI) features that will be supported on the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra. These include Adaptive Stabilisation, Photo Enhancement Pro, Action Shot, Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking, Super Zoom, Style Sync, Colour Optimisation, and AI Magic Canvas. Interestingly, these features are also supported by the recently launched Edge 50 Ultra.

Specifications

Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra: What to expect

The upcoming Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra will feature a dual screen setup, with a 3.6-inch cover display and a larger, foldable 6.9-inch inner screen. The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is expected to include 50MP (OIS) primary and 50MP (2x) telephoto cameras. On the inside, a 32MP camera is expected. The device will draw fuel from a 4,000mAh battery.