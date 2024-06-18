In brief Simplifying... In brief Motorola India has launched its flagship smartphone, the Edge 50 Ultra, at ₹60,000, with a limited-time offer of a ₹5,000 discount and an extra ₹5,000 off for ICICI Bank cardholders.

It also features a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass front, a range of connectivity options, and supports various network bands.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Motorola India launches Edge 50 Ultra flagship smartphone at ₹60,000

By Mudit Dube 03:04 pm Jun 18, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Motorola has introduced its flagship smartphone, the Edge 50 Ultra, in India. The new model is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch, 144Hz OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers a substantial 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Cost

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is priced at ₹59,999, but a limited-time offer provides a ₹5,000 discount. Additionally, ICICI Bank cardholders can avail an extra ₹5,000 instant bank discount. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting June 24 from Flipkart, motorola.in, and select offline stores. It comes in three color options: Peach Fuzz, Nordic Wood, and Forest Gray.

Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Display, battery, and camera features

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra's pOLED display has a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness of up to 2,500-nits. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports both wired charging at up to 125W and wireless charging at up to 50W. The handset sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP (OIS) main camera, a 64MP telephoto shooter, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. It also features a front camera with a resolution of 50MP.

Device specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Durability, security, and sensor features

The Edge 50 Ultra is IP68 certified, making it resistant to both water and dust. It also features Moto AI capabilities and runs on an Android 14-based Hello UI out of the box. Motorola guarantees three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches for the device. The also offers top-notch security with an on-screen fingerprint reader, face unlock, ThinkShield, and Moto Secure.

Device specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Design, connectivity, and network support

The device measures 161.09 x 72.38 x 8.59mm and weighs 197g. The body features a front made of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with an anti-fingerprint coating, a sandblasted aluminum frame, and a rear that can be either vegan leather or real wood. For connectivity, it includes a USB Type-C port, dual SIMs, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and a range of location services. The phone also supports a variety of network bands for 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G.