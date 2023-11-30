TikTok rolls out artist accounts to boost fan engagement

1/3

Technology 2 min read

TikTok rolls out artist accounts to boost fan engagement

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:57 pm Nov 30, 202307:57 pm

TikTok is taking a page out of Spotify's playbook

TikTok is stepping up its game for musicians by launching artist accounts, packed with features to boost fan engagement and make it easier for fans to discover new music. The accounts come with a Music tab that automatically curates and updates an artist's catalog. Paul Hourican, TikTok's Global Head of Music Partnerships said, "With the introduction of Artist Account, we are proud to further empower artists by providing them with the tools they need to reach new heights on TikTok."

2/3

New features offer insights and promotions for artists

These artist accounts offer cool features like "Behind the Song," which gives fans a sneak peek into the creative process and stories behind the music. Artists can also pin their favorite posts to the top of the discovery page and use the "Artist" tag to verify their status. Plus, the "New Release" tag lets them showcase new tracks up to two weeks prior and 30 days after their release, as seen with Korean band BTS promoting their single Take Two.

3/3

TikTok's push into streaming mirrors Spotify's approach

It seems TikTok is taking a page from Spotify's playbook, as it expands into the streaming world with its subscription-based service, TikTok Music. The Music tab is reminiscent of Spotify's artist profiles, and promoting new music before its release is similar to Spotify's Countdown Pages. TikTok also recently introduced the "Add to Music app" feature, making it super easy for users to save TikTok songs to their Apple Music, Spotify, or Amazon Music playlists.