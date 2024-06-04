Next Article

Google has acknowledged the existence of the bug

YouTube TV app bug misrepresents status of live content

What's the story A bug has been discovered in the YouTube TV app that incorrectly displays live content as non-live. Multiple users have reported that the "Live" icon, which indicates if content is live, is persistently shown in gray. Normally, this icon turns red for live content and gray otherwise. Despite this visual glitch, the actual live status of the content remains unaffected. The issue has been observed across various devices including Google TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung TVs.

Users can rewind content on YouTube TV

Like other live TV services nowadays, YouTube TV lets users rewind live content to catch up on something they have missed. However, they can skip back to live content again. To make sure what users are watching is live, the 'Live' icon is placed above the video stream.

Google acknowledges bug

Google has acknowledged the existence of the bug affecting the "Live" icon on its YouTube TV app. The company confirmed this issue on Reddit, although it has not yet provided a solution. Google is presumably working toward rectifying this problem, to restore correct functionality of the "Live" icon across all devices.