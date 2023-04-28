Technology

Reddit's latest update brings Discord-like channels and more

Reddit is testing chat channels with 25 subreddits

Reddit does not have the best track record when it comes to chat products. That's probably why the company said its new chat product is unlike its previous launches. Well, what is Reddit's new feature? Dubbed 'chat channels,' it allows users to chat within subreddits. The platform is currently testing the feature with a few subreddits.

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time Reddit is testing group messaging in subreddits. In 2018, the company introduced subreddit chatrooms.

However, it was sunsetted in 2020 as it never gained popularity. The platform must be hoping the new feature wouldn't end up the same.

The company wants to provide users with more ways of communicating other than the usual commenting system.

Chat channels will exist as a permanent space

According to Reddit, "chat channels are dedicated spaces within a subreddit to connect, ask questions, or just hang out." They will be permanent spaces within subreddits where users can talk about anything. They won't be fleeting posts. The company is currently testing the feature with 25 volunteer subreddits. The communities have less than 100,000 members.

Mods will play a significant role in chat channels

One of the things Reddit says it is doing differently in chat channels is the extensive involvement of moderators or mods. Mods will be in control of these channels. They can block responses, manage the chat queue, and decide who is allowed in the channel. To top it off, mods will have their own channel to talk "mod-things among fellow mods," Reddit said.

Reddit will introduce more features based on testing

Reddit plans to introduce more features to chat channels depending on the testing results. Some of them include automod rules, slow mode, and the creation of custom roles for channels. The platform is welcoming applications from mods of subreddits.

Company doesn't want communities to use other real-time chat servers

Do you find chat channels similar to some features on other platforms? If you do, you're not wrong. Similar spaces can be found on Discord and Telegram. In fact, several communities on Reddit use external real-time chat servers like Discord or Telegram. With the new feature, the company would be hoping to make people stay on Reddit itself.