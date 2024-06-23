In brief Simplifying... In brief Google's Circle to Search is speculated to soon identify songs and audio clips.

A new, currently non-functional, button symbolized by a musical note icon has been discovered in the app's code.

A new, currently non-functional, button symbolized by a musical note icon has been discovered in the app's code.

It's expected that this feature, once activated, could analyze surrounding sounds and provide relevant information if a known song or audio clip is detected.

It could allow users to hum a song for identification

Google's Circle to Search may soon identify songs, audio clips

What's the story Google is reportedly working on enhancing its Circle to Search feature, a crucial part of Samsung's Galaxy AI suite, with the capability to identify songs and popular audio clips. This information was unearthed by notable leaker @AssembleDebug during an APK teardown, as reported by Android Authority. The latest beta version of the Google app includes a code string that reads "Audio search button."

The button is non-functional at the moment

As discovered, the code string is symbolized by a musical note icon and is located next to the existing on-screen text translation button. At present, the audio search button is non-functional and Google has not issued any official statement about its purpose. It is anticipated that the forthcoming beta version of the Google app will shed more light on the functionalities of this new button by activating them.

It could help analyze surrounding sounds

Based on the musical note icon, it is speculated that the new button could allow Circle to Search to analyze surrounding sounds using the phone's microphone. If a song or a well-known audio clip is detected, relevant information might be provided. The feature could also potentially allow users to hum a song for identification or help in information retrieval, although these functionalities have not been confirmed by Google.