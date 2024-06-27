In brief Simplifying... In brief SpaceX has been contracted by NASA to safely de-orbit the International Space Station (ISS), which weighs a whopping 430,000kg, after its retirement in 2030.

The ISS will be guided back through Earth's atmosphere by a US Deorbit Vehicle, with the aim to destructively break up in three stages over the remote Pacific Ocean area, Point Nemo.

This move paves the way for future commercial space stations, ensuring continued exploration and use of space near Earth.

The contract, worth $843 million, is solely to develop a unique de-orbit spacecraft

SpaceX wins contract to help NASA de-orbit the 430,000kg ISS

By Akash Pandey 09:54 am Jun 27, 202409:54 am

What's the story NASA has selected SpaceX for an $843 million contract to develop a unique spacecraft, the US Deorbit Vehicle, tasked with de-orbiting the International Space Station (ISS) in 2030. The ISS is nearing its operational end and needs safe disposal as new commercial space stations are planned. The contract awarded does not include any launch costs and is solely for vehicle development. The vehicle will be distinct from SpaceX's Dragon capsule and other vehicles currently servicing NASA.

Operation plan

NASA to operate US deorbit vehicle post-development

Upon completion, NASA will take ownership of the US Deorbit Vehicle and operate it throughout its mission. Both the vehicle and the ISS are expected to destructively break up upon reentering Earth's atmosphere. A crucial task for SpaceX is ensuring that the station reenters in a way that does not endanger populated areas, with a separate launch contract for the vehicle yet to be announced.

ISS deorbiting

A shared responsibility among five agencies

The safe disposal of the ISS is a shared responsibility among five space agencies: NASA, European Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, and Russian space corporation Roscosmos. However, it remains unclear whether all these countries are contributing to the contract amount. Previously, NASA had considered using a Roscosmos Progress spacecraft for this mission but determined that a new spacecraft was necessary.

Final journey

US deorbit vehicle to guide ISS to final resting place

The US Deorbit Vehicle will guide the ISS back through Earth's atmosphere to a final resting place in the Pacific Ocean after its retirement in 2030. "Selecting a US Deorbit Vehicle for the International Space Station will help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition in low Earth orbit at the end of station operations," said Ken Bowersox, NASA's former astronaut. The ISS, weighing 430,000kg, is by far the largest single structure ever built in space.

Information

Destructive reentry: ISS anticipated to break up in three stages

NASA engineers anticipate the ISS to break up in three stages upon atmospheric re-entry. Much of the material will likely be vaporized, but giant pieces may survive. This is why NASA aims for Point Nemo, a remote area of the Pacific Ocean, graveyard of spaceships/satellites.

Commercial future

Paving way for future commercial stations

Deorbiting the ISS will pave the way for planned commercial space stations. "This decision also supports NASA's plans for future commercial destinations and allows for continued use of space near Earth," said Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA. While the 2030 end date has been referenced in NASA budgetary materials, some officials have stated that the station could potentially remain operational past that date until commercial space stations are in orbit and ready for crews.