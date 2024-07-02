In brief Simplifying... In brief India's spacecraft, Aditya-L1, has successfully reached a stable orbit 1.5 million kilometers from Earth after a 178-day journey.

The spacecraft, equipped with seven payloads, will observe the Sun for the next five years, providing valuable insights into solar physics and space weather. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It was launched on September 2, 2023

India's Aditya-L1 achieves stable orbit 1.5 million kilometers from Earth

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:36 pm Jul 02, 202407:36 pm

What's the story India's premier space-based solar observatory, Aditya-L1, has successfully completed its first halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1). It is located around 1.5 million km away from Earth. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced this significant achievement via a press release today. Launched on September 2, 2023, the spacecraft reached its targeted halo orbit on January 6, 2024.

Navigational challenges

Aditya-L1 overcomes perturbing forces in space

The spacecraft's journey around the L1 point took a total of 178 days, during which it faced various disturbing forces that could have deviated it from its intended path. ISRO stated, "To counter these forces, we've performed three crucial station-keeping maneuvers since the mission's inception." The first two maneuvers were done on February 22 and June 7.

Technological triumph

Successful maneuvres validate flight dynamics software

The third station-keeping maneuver was successfully executed on July 2, ensuring the spacecraft's transition into its second halo orbit around L1. This complex journey involves modeling intricate dynamics, as well as accurately determining the trajectory to plan precise orbit maneuvers. ISRO explained, "The mission's success hinges on the precise modeling of complex dynamics and the accurate understanding of perturbing forces acting on the spacecraft."

Solar observations

Aditya-L1 set to observe Sun for 5 years

Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven payloads designed to observe various aspects of the Sun, using electromagnetic and particle detectors. From its unique position at L1, it will offer continuous and unobstructed observations of the Sun for the next five years. The mission promises to deliver valuable insights into solar physics and space weather, benefiting both scientific research and practical applications.