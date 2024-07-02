India's Aditya-L1 achieves stable orbit 1.5 million kilometers from Earth
India's premier space-based solar observatory, Aditya-L1, has successfully completed its first halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1). It is located around 1.5 million km away from Earth. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced this significant achievement via a press release today. Launched on September 2, 2023, the spacecraft reached its targeted halo orbit on January 6, 2024.
Aditya-L1 overcomes perturbing forces in space
The spacecraft's journey around the L1 point took a total of 178 days, during which it faced various disturbing forces that could have deviated it from its intended path. ISRO stated, "To counter these forces, we've performed three crucial station-keeping maneuvers since the mission's inception." The first two maneuvers were done on February 22 and June 7.
Successful maneuvres validate flight dynamics software
The third station-keeping maneuver was successfully executed on July 2, ensuring the spacecraft's transition into its second halo orbit around L1. This complex journey involves modeling intricate dynamics, as well as accurately determining the trajectory to plan precise orbit maneuvers. ISRO explained, "The mission's success hinges on the precise modeling of complex dynamics and the accurate understanding of perturbing forces acting on the spacecraft."
Aditya-L1 set to observe Sun for 5 years
Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven payloads designed to observe various aspects of the Sun, using electromagnetic and particle detectors. From its unique position at L1, it will offer continuous and unobstructed observations of the Sun for the next five years. The mission promises to deliver valuable insights into solar physics and space weather, benefiting both scientific research and practical applications.