SpaceX is planning to launch its Starship from two sites in Florida up to 120 times a year, aiming to transport tons of cargo to space.

However, rivals like United Launch Alliance worry that this could disrupt other operations and cause environmental issues.

Blue Origin and ULA are looking at mitigation measures

Why SpaceX's rivals are worried about its ambitious launch plans

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:39 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story SpaceX, the US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company, has proposed to launch its Starship rocket up to 44 times per year from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. This plan has raised concerns among rivals like Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance, who have urged regulators to ensure minimal disruptions for other launch providers. Blue Origin even suggested limiting Starship operations to specific times, and granting other providers a right of first refusal for conflicting launches.

Expansion plans

SpaceX eyes second launch pad amid criticism

In addition to the Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX is contemplating a second launch pad at the Space Launch Complex (SLC)-37, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company's goal is to launch Starship from SLC-37 up to 76 times per year, totaling 120 launches yearly within a 10km area on the Florida coast. The US Space Force is currently drafting an environmental assessment that will include SpaceX's final anticipated launch timeline.

Impact assessment

Environmental impact statements underway

SLC-37 was previously home to NASA's Saturn rocket and United Launch Alliance's Delta IV series rockets. The Federal Aviation Administration is preparing an impact statement for SpaceX's Starship launch plans at Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A. Simultaneously, the Space Force is preparing an environmental impact statement for SLC-37, which also considers the alternative of SpaceX constructing a new launch pad designated as SLC-50.

Launch concerns

SpaceX's ambitious Starship plans draw competitor criticism

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk envisions Starship as a crucial tool for colonizing Mars and "expanding the light of consciousness" throughout the cosmos. His goal is to launch Starship multiple times per day, each time transporting hundreds of tons of cargo to low Earth orbit or beyond. However, United Launch Alliance has expressed concerns that "just one Starship launch site is likely to disrupt other launch operations in the area and cause significant environmental impacts."

Suggestions

Blue Origin proposes mitigation measures

Blue Origin has proposed several mitigating measures in response to SpaceX's ambitious launch plans. These include a requirement for SpaceX or the US government to indemnify third parties for losses caused by Starship operations, including commercial disruptions. This proposal comes amid concerns that the impacts of SpaceX's operations "are certain to be amplified if coming from two launch sites in such close proximity."