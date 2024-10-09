Summarize Simplifying... In short Threads is testing a new feature called 'Loops', similar to X's 'Communities' owned by Elon Musk.

This comes as Threads users adapt to a new tagging system, replacing traditional hashtags with topic-specific tags.

The introduction of 'Loops' could streamline this process, fostering topical discussions and possibly adding a moderation layer.

Loops will be community-based posts

Threads tests 'Loops' feature to take on X's Communities

By Mudit Dube 10:21 am Oct 09, 202410:21 am

What's the story Meta appears to be testing a new feature called 'Loops' for its text-based social media app, Threads. The news was shared by Chris Messina, an early adopter and seasoned technologist of Threads. The latest version of the app has code strings related to Loops. The feature seems to facilitate focused discussions by enabling users to form and join communities based on shared interests.

Feature details

Loops feature is in early development stage

The code strings unearthed by Messina in the latest Threads update, also include references to joining and leaving "Loop" communities. They also reference things like community name, bio, and other elements. However, Instagram has clarified that this feature is still in its early stages of development and is not being tested internally or externally. The feature bears some resemblance to "Communities" on X, the rebranded and revamped Twitter platform owned by Elon Musk.

Community growth

X Communities and their growth

Despite not being a standout feature thus far, Musk has high hopes for the growth of X's Communities. Ever since acquiring the social network, Musk has been pushing for their expansion and enhancement. Back in April, he noted that X members were spending 495% more time in Communities with a year-over-year increase of over 600%.

Platform evolution

Musk's strategy and Threads' user behavior

Musk has shared updates about Communities, including the addition of an Explore tab, pinning posts by moderators, and timeline sorting options. These changes appear to be a direct challenge to Reddit's communities or subreddits. Notably, Threads users have already begun organizing themselves on the platform in a similar manner since the app swapped traditional hashtags with a new kind of hyperlinked tag for topic following.

User adaptation

User adaptation and potential solutions

Threads users have adjusted to the new system by tagging their posts with "topic name" followed by "Threads," like "Tech Threads," or "Fitness Threads." However, this can be confusing as it strays from the well-known hashtag system. The addition of communities for topical discussions could potentially solve this problem and maybe even add a moderation layer, provided that's what Threads is planning with its introduction of Loops.