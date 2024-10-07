Musk is paying US voters $47 for signing a petition
Elon Musk's recently formed political action committee (PAC), named America PAC, is mobilizing support for certain constitutional rights through a social media campaign. The campaign leverages Musk's 200 million followers and others on X, a social media platform he acquired in late 2022, to encourage users to sign a petition advocating for free speech and the right to bear arms.
America PAC's financial incentive for petition referrals
America PAC is offering a $47 reward for each person who refers someone from a swing state to sign the petition. The specific swing states targeted by the campaign haven't been disclosed. Swing states, also known as battleground states, are those with a history of flipping between political parties in elections. The aim of this initiative, as stated by Musk, is to gather one million signatures from voters in these crucial states.
Refer a swing state voter, make easy money: Musk
Musk's political affiliations and funding activities
This show of support for "free speech & right to bear arms" comes amid ongoing scrutiny over America PAC's voter data collection activities in Michigan and other swing states. Musk has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump, even appearing at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, to urge attendees to vote for him. Since 2022, Musk has been secretly funding the conservative political group Building America's Future with donations amounting to millions.
Building America's Future and its stance on policies
Building America's Future, the group funded by Musk, is a non-profit organization that does not have to disclose its donors. This group has been critical of the Biden administration and progressive policies. The recent campaign launched by America PAC adds another layer to Musk's political activities, as he continues to navigate the complex landscape of US politics while facing scrutiny over his affiliations and actions.