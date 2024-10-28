Summarize Simplifying... In short Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei's Hebrew X account was suspended following Israel's airstrikes on Iranian military targets.

The strikes, which Iran claims resulted in the death of two soldiers, targeted missile production facilities and other aerial capabilities.

In response, Israel confirmed the operation's success, stating that their warplanes returned safely and the mission was fulfilled.

The account was created in September

Why Iran's supreme leader Khamenei's Hebrew X account was suspended

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:03 am Oct 28, 202410:03 am

What's the story Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Hebrew-language account on the social media platform X has been suspended after only two posts, according to the Jerusalem Post. The second post, from Sunday, stated, "The Zionist regime made a mistake, and erred in its calculation regarding Iran. We will make it understand what power, ability, initiative and desire the Iranian nation has." The first post on Saturday read, "In the name of Allah the merciful," following Israel's recent strikes on Iranian military targets.

Leader's reaction

Khamenei's response to Israeli airstrikes on X

On his active main X account, Khamenei frequently posts in English and Hebrew. He also has a separate Arabic account and another one named "Khamenei Media," which regularly retweets his statements. After Israel's airstrikes on Iranian military targets last week, the Supreme Leader said these actions should neither be magnified nor downplayed.

Miscalculation claim

Israel's airstrikes and Iran's response

Iran stated that Israeli airstrikes on its military sites killed two soldiers on Saturday, targeting missile production facilities, surface-to-air missiles, and other "aerial capabilities." Israel later confirmed the operation had "concluded" in response to Iran's October 1 missile attack, with warplanes returning safely and the mission "fulfilled." Iran's air force reported "limited damage" at bases in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarked that the strikes "hit hard" at Iran's defenses and missile production.