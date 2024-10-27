Summarize Simplifying... In short An Indian man around 40 years old died while attempting to cross the English Channel to the UK, raising this year's death toll on the route to 56, the highest ever.

Despite joint efforts by Britain and France to prevent such crossings, over 29,000 migrants have made the journey since early 2024.

Despite joint efforts by Britain and France to prevent such crossings, over 29,000 migrants have made the journey since early 2024.

Migrant aid groups criticize the current policy, as it continues to result in fatalities and injuries.

The man was aged about 40

Indian migrant dies while crossing English Channel to UK

By Chanshimla Varah 05:11 pm Oct 27, 2024

What's the story An Indian man, aged about 40, died on Sunday while trying to cross the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom. According to French authorities, the man had set off from Tardinghen beach in Pas-de-Calais department on a poorly maintained vessel. The boat deflated shortly after departure at around 5:30am local time. Although not all of the passengers wore life jackets, the majority were able to swim back to land.

Fatal crossings

Rising death toll on France-Britain Channel route

The local prefecture stated that one male "of Indian nationality, around 40 years old, was in cardio-respiratory arrest" and could not be revived by rescue personnel. This latest incident takes the death toll on the France-Britain Channel route to at least 56 this year, exceeding any other year with two months remaining. Recent deaths include two men and a woman who died when their boat wrecked near Calais, and a four-month-old baby who perished after another boat sank.

Policy backlash

Migrant aid group criticizes current migration policy

On Friday, three migrants were hospitalized with injuries or hypothermia from attempted crossings. For years, Britain and France have worked together to prevent migrants from leaving northern France in small boats. Despite the efforts to stop small boats from leaving northern France, over 29,000 migrants have crossed the Channel since early 2024, data from the British Home Office showed.