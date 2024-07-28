In short Simplifying... In short The Paris Olympics opening ceremony, held for the first time outside a stadium, sparked controversy with its unconventional performances.

Scenes involving drag queens in a tableau resembling da Vinci's Last Supper and a "headless" Marie Antoinette drew criticism from various quarters, including NFL player Harrison Butker and entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Despite the backlash, the organizers defended the performances, emphasizing France's freedom of expression and love. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Thomas Jolly addresses criticism on Paris Olympics opening spectacle

Paris Olympics opening ceremony 'not meant to mock': Artistic director

By Tanvi Gupta 01:55 pm Jul 28, 202401:55 pm

What's the story Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, has refuted claims that the event was intended to mock Christianity or promote "wokeism." During an official press conference, Jolly emphasized his aim was to celebrate France's diversity and not "to be subversive, mock or shock." The four-hour opening ceremony spectacle, which unfolded on Friday, drew inspiration from a six-kilometer stretch of the River Seine running through Paris.

Ceremony backlash

Controversial scenes sparked criticism at Paris Olympics

The ceremony, featuring 12 tableaux that captured the French spirit, cultural and historical references, drew criticism for certain scenes. One controversial scene involved drag queens including Nicky Doll and stars of Drag Race France in a configuration resembling Leonardo da Vinci's Last Supper. Republican politician Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House, labeled this scene as "shocking and insulting to Christianity," while NFL player Harrison Butker and far-right French politician Marion Marechal also expressed disapproval.

Further backlash

Additional controversial moments at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Another contentious moment during the ceremony involved 18 performers posing in a parody of the Last Supper, which faced severe criticism on social media from the Christian community. However, organizers stated that this performance aimed to raise awareness of human violence in a humorous way. The event also included a "headless" Marie Antoinette and an act showing three people fondling at France's national library, sparking further controversy.

Statement

'We've the right to love each other as we want...'

Addressing the controversies, Jolly clarified: "In France, we have the right to love each other as we want, with whoever we want. In France, we have the right to believe and not to believe. In France, we have many rights." Meanwhile, Elon Musk weighed in, calling the performance by drag performers "extremely disrespectful to Christians." Even Lady Gaga's performance didn't assuage the furious netizens, who described it as "the equivalent of defecating on the French flag."

Unconventional start

Paris Olympics opening ceremony broke traditional norms

For the first time in Summer Games history, the opening ceremony took place outside a stadium. An estimated 6,000-7,000 athletes sailed down a stretch of the River Seine on 85 barges and boats while up to half a million spectators watched from specially built stands and river banks. Due to its size and complexity, the parade was never fully rehearsed.