The Paris Olympics opening ceremony has been widely criticized on social media, with netizens branding it as the 'worst-ever'.

Controversial performances, including Lady Gaga's rendition of 'Mon truc en plume' and a portrayal of Dionysus, the God of Wine, sparked outrage, while the event was also marred by poor weather.

Despite these criticisms, the ceremony highlighted gender neutrality and paid tribute to prominent French women, with the Olympic cauldron lit by French sports legends Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec.

Opening ceremony for Paris Olympics disappoint netizens

Why netizens are branding Paris Olympics opening 'worst-ever': A breakdown

By Chanshimla Varah 12:39 pm Jul 27, 2024

What's the story Many had hopes that the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics would be spectacular, considering that France had spent an estimated $8.9 billion for it. For the first time in Summer Games history, the event was not held inside the official Olympic Stadium. Instead, over 9000 athletes paraded down a 6km stretch of the River Seine aboard 85 barges and boats. Unfortunately, the ceremony was not well received by netizens, who branded it the "worst."

Mixed reactions to Paris Olympics's river parade

Rugby league legend Matty Johns described the event as an "underwhelming start" that eventually built up well. The ceremony was also marred by inclement weather, with showers threatening to disperse the crowd of 300,000 spectators and casting a somber mood on the Australian team boat. Many social media viewers took issue with one scene in particular: a man dressed in blue body paint and lying in a dish of fruit, who became known as "Blue Scrotum."

Lady Gaga's performance slammed

The drag performance, which included children and reimagined The Last Supper, was criticized as "blasphemous" and "hypersexualized." Elon Musk also weighed in, calling the performance "extremely disrespectful to Christians." Many social media users felt that nothing could top the opening ceremonies in Beijing in 2008 and London four years later. Even the performance of Lady Gaga did not assuage the furious netizens, who called it "the equivalent of defecating on French flag."

Gaga performed an interpretation of 'Mon truc en plume'

Speaking French, Gaga sang a rendition of the French classic Mon truc en plume with her chorus line dancing around her. Her black costume and vivid make-up contrasted the big pink feather fans that adorned the winding staircase. "Gaga's Olympics performance is the worst I've seen since Britney's MTV show in 2007." "She insulted America, insulted France, and has no shame whatsoever," a user commented.

'Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian'

Performances and criticisms at the Paris Olympics opening

The controversy did not end there. Other acts, including Marie Antoinette's beheading and Philippe Katerine's portrayal of Dionysus, the God of Wine, sparked heated controversy on social media. The show's producers described it as a modern spin on the Greek god Dionysus, intended to demonstrate "the absurdity of violence between human beings." However, many people on social media interpreted it as an insult and a jest about particular religious beliefs. "By demon..for demon..It's devilish," a user wrote.

Olympic cauldron lit in gender-neutral Games

The Olympic cauldron was lit by French judo great Teddy Riner and sprint legend Marie-Jose Perec. The torch was handed over by French football legend Zinedine Zidane to Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal, who sailed down the Seine with Serena Williams and Carl Lewis. The ceremony also paid tribute to prominent French women in a segment titled "sisterhood," using six languages including 'Hindi.' It also featured a political theme titled "emancipation," an ode to the 18th century "French Revolution."